Resecurity brings dark web and threat intelligence to AWS Marketplace

Resecurity announced their cybersecurity risk management and monitoring solution is now available on Amazon’s AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog with over 10,000 products that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. The AWS Marketplace serves over 300,000 customers and two million subscribers.

Now more than ever, enterprises are looking for additional support to secure and manage the growing number of cyber threats. Trusted partners like AWS have enabled organizations to confidently bring in the expertise and solutions they need without hiring additional staff.

By joining the AWS Marketplace, Resecurity’s solutions will now be available to thousands of AWS customers needing comprehensive cybersecurity management and monitoring.

“In today’s increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is top of mind for technology and security leaders. Resecurity is proud to make our solutions widely available by joining a leading digital marketplace like AWS,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “This year, we’ve seen increased cyber risks and a wave of unprecedented threats emerging from the dark web and ransomware groups targeting cloud services. To help organizations mitigate these risks, it’s essential we continue to make these tools more accessible and support a cyber-resilient environment via a dynamic cybersecurity SaaS solution like Resecurity.”

Resecurity’s solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting the enterprise ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

AWS Marketplace users who integrate Resecurity into the strategy will benefit from:

Around-the-clock security monitoring of your cloud workloads and enterprise ecosystem

In-depth risk evaluation of the entire enterprise ecosystem (dark web, Compromised Accounts, Data Leaks, Network Hygiene, Cloud Security, etc.)

A scalable software solution that can monitor a digital footprint of any size (Domains, Network Ranges, Cloud-based Nodes)

Data-backed suggested actions to enable a proactive security strategy.