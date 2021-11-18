Nexthink collaborates with Citrix to improve the employee remote work experience

Nexthink and Citrix are joining forces to provide organizations with one view for end-to-end visibility of employee’s digital experiences for customers leveraging Citrix secure remote work solutions.

Virtual app and desktop solutions play a crucial role in enabling organizations to continue their adoption of the hybrid work environment. Citrix provides a Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions for flexible work by giving employees consistent, secure, reliable access to all the applications and tools they need to be productive, on any device and from any location.

Even when not pushing the boundaries of when and where work can get done, employees may use different workspaces for different technology needs in the same day, making the support for all those platforms more complex. This is why understanding their unique requirements, and proactively delivering on them, is key to offering the best employee experience.

Through the strengthened partnership Nexthink will be a key vendor for Digital Employee Experience Management supporting Citrix’s DaaS and VDI solutions. New integrations will be created on both platforms to allow end user computing (EUC) teams and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) operation teams to deliver great computing experience to their users.

Customers will be able to view, engage, and manage end-to-end digital experience from wherever they choose to consume actionable insights, including Citrix Analytics for Performance , a unique offering that delivers real-time actionable insights with individual user experience scores, empowering IT to provide employees with a great experience on every app, every time.

These deep insights into an organization’s Citrix virtual environment, combined with Nexthink’s advanced employee experience insights, will provide IT admins with a single view, enabling them to proactively or even automatically resolve issues before the user submits a help ticket – significantly improving the employee remote work experience. This partnership builds on the Citrix Ready designation that Nexthink technologies achieved earlier this year.

“Many organizations already plan and monitor their Citrix deployment using Nexthink. As part of the partnership, Nexthink and Citrix are building two-way platform integrations to continue to improve insights into Citrix environments and the digital employee experience delivered by them. Working together, we can deliver a simple solution that enables Citrix customers to prioritize digital employee experience considerations as they further develop their hybrid workforce strategies,” said William Du, Director of Strategic Business Development at Citrix.

Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexthink added, “At Nexthink, we continue to see customers choose our software to put experience at the front of their decision-making across all desktop types, whether they are physical, virtual, single-session, multi-session, on-premises, or cloud. Our work with Citrix provides decision-makers with the 360°, enterprise-wide visibility needed to accurately and effectively approach end-user computing. Nexthink is committed to continuing our innovation investment to complement Citrix’s industry-leading DaaS and VDI solutions.”