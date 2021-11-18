Norway orders Sectra Tiger solution to protect their most sensitive communication

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has ordered additional units of the approved mobile encryption system Sectra Tiger/S from international cybersecurity and medical imaging IT company Sectra.

The solution enables officials in the Norwegian defense and civil authorities to communicate securely and efficiently, preventing the risk of eavesdropping or information leakage. The new order encompasses the latest version of Sectra Tiger/S, which also guarantees the user higher availability from anywhere and at any time.

“Our customers place strict demands on security, flexibility and mobility. This new order confirms the Norwegian government’s continued confidence and trust in the ability of Sectra’s solution to protect their most sensitive communication,” says Simo Pykälistö, President of Sectra Communications.

Since 2002, Norway has used different versions of Sectra Tiger/S, which is a secure communication solution that allows users to share classified information up to the classification level SECRET. The latest version, Sectra Tiger/S 7401 LTE, offers support for all fixed and mobile 4G networks within Europe. The order was signed during the second quarter of Sectra’s 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Sectra Tiger/S 7401 LTE is approved by the Dutch security authority and the EU to be quantum-proof and for use up to and including the classification level SECRET.