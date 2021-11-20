Accenture to help build Organon’s enterprise capabilities with SAP S4/HANA on AWS

Accenture has been selected by Organon to help establish and manage the transformation of the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology into a cloud-based digital core that will improve patient and employee experiences.

With a standardized technology platform that integrates business processes and people, Organon will have real-time analytics at its fingertips, allowing it to respond more rapidly to the needs of its patients, customers, and employees.

Organon will use SAP S/4HANA to help simplify systems and processes while minimizing disruption. Accenture will deploy the solution using AWS cloud hosting for scalability and a faster implementation time, leveraging the jointly developed accelerators with AWS via the Accenture AWS Business Group.

Additionally, Organon will use Accenture myConcerto® to identify business challenges, define a transformation vision and build a value case that guides its roadmap development, delivery, change management and underpins continuous innovation.

“We are excited to be modernizing technology, simplifying processes and supporting the flexible adoption of partners, and providing connected real-time data,” said Davey Sehwani, VP IT account management at Organon.

“By leveraging Accenture’s comprehensive delivery approach combined with their functional knowledge across finance, commercial, supply chain and manufacturing we are putting in place a business operating model fit for the future.”

“Organon is establishing a foundation that will be essential to its ability to continue to grow as a company and fulfill its promise to the various communities it serves, including patients and its employees,” said Natalia Roberts, Accenture’s client account lead for Organon.

“Blending technology with human ingenuity, we look forward to helping Organon embrace the power of change to create holistic value to drive growth.”

Steen Moller, Accenture’s Global SAP Life Sciences industry lead, added: “Organon is investing in a modern and digital ERP core which will enable the next generation enterprise capabilities including analytics, automation and cloud. We are honored to support Organon in this journey to fuel their growth and innovation.”

Accenture’s Life Sciences industry group helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, distributor and consumer health companies combine the latest technology with scientific breakthroughs to revolutionize how medical treatments are discovered, developed and delivered to patients around the world.