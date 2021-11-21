Nutanix names Anja Hamilton as Chief People Officer

Nutanix announced that it has named Anja Hamilton as Chief People Officer, effective January 4, 2022.

With more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Hamilton brings deep expertise in accelerating growth through aligning people with business and customer objectives, shaping corporate culture, and creating an employee-first environment.

She will be responsible for the company’s global people strategy and operations as Nutanix continues to attract, support and retain top talent. Rukmini Sivaraman, Chief People Officer and SVP of Strategic Finance, will transition to SVP of Finance and Planning and report to Chief Financial Officer, Duston Williams.

“Anja has a history for successfully driving high employee engagement by building a culture of continuous growth and learning,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nutanix.

“Our people are at the heart of delivering on our vision to make clouds invisible and ease the underlying complexities for our customers. The addition of Anja to our leadership team will enable Nutanix to continue attracting and retaining leading talent that will drive forward the next phase of hybrid multicloud for our customers.”

​​“Nutanix has entered a new chapter of helping customers navigate to a hybrid multicloud future, and our employees are critical to creating products and services that allow customers to cloud on their terms,” said Hamilton.

“I see a huge opportunity to help shape a growth-minded, aligned workforce with a focus on employee wellness, diversity and inclusion that will translate to both greater employee engagement and customer success.”

In this role, Hamilton will be responsible for all aspects of human resources. This includes talent acquisition, inclusion and diversity, learning, succession management, engagement, compensation and benefits, health and well-being, and people solutions and systems. She has deep experience in human resources management spanning the e-commerce, semiconductor and entertainment industries. Most recently, Hamilton was EVP and Chief Human Relations Officer of Poly and Chief People Officer at Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT).

Before that, she held senior HR leadership roles at Atmel Corporation, eBay, Electronic Arts, and several start-up companies. She holds a business administration degree from the College of Applied Sciences in Augsburg, Germany. Additionally, she holds several certifications in Human Resource Management and an advanced business administration/media technology degree from the Professional Academy for Media Tech in Munich, Germany.