Waterfall Security Solutions partners with HTSS to protect a European power generation customer

Waterfall Security Solutions and Romanian systems integrator HTSS announced their successful collaboration to deploy Unidirectional Security Gateways to protect a major European power generation customer.

This partnership demonstrates HTSS’ and Waterfall’s commitment both to providing the strongest in industrial security solutions to European power generation infrastructure, and to helping customers with professional services in meeting current and future regulatory and best practice requirements in the region.

To ensure safe, continuous and efficient operations at the power generation site, Waterfall Unidirectional Gateways were installed at the IT/OT interface. The gateways replicate OPC-DA servers and industrial databases from OT to IT networks to enable safe vendor monitoring of turbines and generators, and to provide safe visibility into operations for utility business applications and regulatory monitoring centers.

“HTSS has excellent collaboration with Waterfall’s support division to maintain the Unidirectional Security Gateways that protect the operational network perimeter and to transfer OPC server data safely for our customer,” said Bogdan Dumitrescu CEO of HTSS. “Waterfall’s acclaimed unidirectional technology provides our power customer with the unique benefit of absolute protection from remote cyber attacks, while continuing to profit from enterprise-wide visibility into operations networks.”

“Waterfall is very pleased to be selected to work with HTSS in Romania to secure a major regional power provider,” said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. “HTSS is a reliable partner, commited to project success and has a deep understanding of the threat environment and the latest in advanced defenses.”