Zwipe launches a two-factor authentication solution for data center access control

Zwipe launched a two-factor authentication solution for access control based on its biometric authentication technology platform. The global access control market is valued at USD 7.65 billion and is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026.

Entering the access control market, Zwipe announces collaborations with several well-known companies in the security industry; notably HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand and a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, LeGrand, the global specialist in high-value-added products and solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, and Southco, the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions.

The coalition will bring a highly advanced, cost-effective, biometric authentication solution to market. The full capability of Zwipe’s biometric card operates with existing access control systems thereby removing the need to make any time-consuming and costly adjustments to existing access control infrastructure.

Commenting on this breakthrough, André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, said “Thanks to Zwipe’s advanced biometric authentication technology platform, Zwipe is ready to move into adjacent markets, starting with Access Control. We see a real need for much stronger access control solutions and are confident that our biometric card solution will address many security concerns in this space. We are particularly proud to partner with such distinguished companies and we look forward to adding significant value to this sector with our solution. I am convinced Access Control and ID will be a significant business line for Zwipe going forward, adding to our profitable growth and long-term value creation.”

The customer project has started with Raritan (the data center expert company with worldwide references and a subsidiary of LeGrand), focusing on the joint development of a highly secure solution based on Zwipe’s biometric card technology that delivers a new level of secure access for data center cabinets.

Raritan’s CTO, Swen Anderson, commented “It was crucial that we developed a product that allowed us to deploy the latest in biometric technology without having to make any infrastructure changes. Zwipe has provided us with the opportunity to leverage their leading technology platform to create a new product that delivers a level of security for data center access control that is unique within our industry.”

“Thanks to this excellent cooperation based on real use cases, the full integrity of our biometric card solution has been successfully demonstrated for new areas of application. Our biometric authentication technology platform provides world-class security and we are excited that it can be integrated seamlessly with physical and logical access control solutions. We believe innovations like biometric access control and ID management will be highly sought after,” says Christian Vaas, Zwipe’s Vice President ID-Solutions & Access Control.