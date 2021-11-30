Immuta SaaS enables customers to control their own cloud environment

Immuta announced the availability of Immuta software as a service (SaaS) deployment. Immuta SaaS, which recently received its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, enables data teams to automate data access control while eliminating the need to self-manage and maintain the deployment.

Immuta’s SaaS deployment is a fully managed cloud service designed to improve data security by enabling data teams to register data from one or multiple cloud data platforms and be completely operational within minutes, guaranteeing customers a 99.9% SLA uptime for core functionality.

Immuta’s SaaS deployment is available in North America and EMEA for Snowflake, Databricks, Starburst, Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, and coming soon for Google BigQuery and Trino. It includes Immuta’s full suite of capabilities, including:

Universal data cloud compatibility

Scalable, attribute-based access controls

Dynamic policy enforcement and auditing

Data masking, anonymization, and advanced privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs)

“We’re seeing huge demand from global customers who are migrating data analytics to the cloud and looking for a fully hosted data access control platform that enables them to establish controls for sensitive data to meet their regulatory and internal security requirements,” said Matt Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “Immuta’s SaaS deployment offers customers the opportunity to experience the power of fine-grained data access control and unlock the full potential of their data safely and securely with zero maintenance or infrastructure costs.”

One of Immuta’s early SaaS customers is PumpJack Dataworks, which enables customers such as the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and MLS’s Inter Miami CF to manage their fan data.

“Our Customer Data Platform is tuned specifically for the sports industry to help teams, leagues, and federations unify and manage all of their fan data across their entire ecosystem. Our customers demand strict requirements across governance, user access controls, anonymization, and audit capabilities, ensuring that a layer of trust and protection is extended across their global fan communities,” said Tom Tercek, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Pumpjack Dataworks. “In this dynamic privacy environment, Immuta’s SaaS deployment enables us to provide the highest standards of protection for fan data.”

Billie, a fast-growing fintech organization based in Berlin that is reinventing how small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle invoices, adopted Immuta’s SaaS deployment to rapidly automate data access control and data protection. According to Igor Chtivelband, Billie’s co-founder and VP of data and CRM, “If we didn’t have Immuta, then Billie’s expansion as a business wouldn’t be possible. I’m not sure how we could do it without Immuta.”

With Immuta’s SaaS deployment, users can start experiencing the power of dynamic, fine-grained access control faster than ever. A recent GigaOm report found that Immuta’s attribute-based access controls require 75x fewer policy changes and offer significant cost savings compared to competitive solutions. Immuta was also the first data access control solution to be included on Snowflake Partner Connect.

Customers can get started using a free trial to easily convert to a production deployment while making it easier to support complex use cases like and enjoy maintenance-free deployment. For those unable to leverage Immuta SaaS, Immuta’s fully containerized self-managed deployment option enables customers to control their own cloud environment.