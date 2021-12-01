TMD Security launches key-less lock solutions for ATMs and access doors

TMD Security launched in-house R&D developed intelligent lock solutions for all types of access points.

TMD key-less lock solutions for ATMs and access doors are integrated into TMD High Security Access Management which centrally manages all users and locations with one process and a real-time audit trail.

Access for service engineers, branch staff and Cash-in-Transit (CIT) teams is scheduled and pre-approved. At the time of access, user and lock credentials are instantly checked and if correct, an encrypted One Time Code (OTC) is sent directly to the lock via the mobile app.

TMD ATM safe lock is unique because the security and intelligence are inside the Lock Controller, located inside the safe behind the door. The OTC is sent directly to the Lock Controller via the mobile app. With no need for a keypad, the Lock Controller is an ‘invisible’ lock for the safe or access door. TMD’s user-friendly keypad is available as a separate module if required.

TMD Pop-Up Lock is designed for the smallest spaces on an ATM top box or cabinet. The lock is flat from the outside with no keypad because the OTC is sent via the mobile app directly to the Lock Controller which is inside the top box.

TMD Intrusion Defence Kit protects against physical attacks and generates an alert if the sensors detect drilling or thermal tools, attempts to force open the top box or safe or if the ATM is removed from its location.

TMD Alarm Switch integrates the deactivation and activation of existing alarm systems with Access Management and a real-time audit trail.

“Our innovative operations management solutions significantly reduce operational costs,” said Cees Heuker of Hoek, CEO & Founder, TMD Security. “TMD is in a unique position with our in-house hardware and software R&D to design solutions for any ATM, Self Service Terminal, Kiosk or access door.’’