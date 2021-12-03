Qumu partners with GovSmart to modernize communications processes for government agencies

Qumu and GovSmart announced a new partnership to bring Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform to government agencies as they work to modernize IT systems and communicate via video with their wide networks.

The Qumu Video Engagement Platform is a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises securely create, control, deliver, store and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Qumu and GovSmart are working together to bring government agencies a seamless, secure and reliable video tool that will help modernize internal and external communications processes.

GovSmart will also offer Speaker Dynamics through Qumu — an add-on training package of courses that teach skills for effectively communicating and establishing authentic, human connections over video.

“Many government sectors are working with outdated video solutions, which impact how effectively teams can communicate, from training to collaborating,” said Hamza Durrani, co-founder, GovSmart. “We chose to partner with Qumu to bring our government customers a video engagement platform that is scalable, customizable and easy to use, but can also meet the most stringent security requirements and content creation needs of federal agencies.”

The Qumu platform will also provide a way for GovSmart to help agencies address the growing need to ensure adequate knowledge transfer as nearly 45% of federal employees over 50 years old begin thinking about retirement. Using asynchronous video, government bodies will have the ability to develop training videos, capture critical insights and knowledge relevant to specific agencies, and securely distribute public-facing information.

“After leading a nationwide initiative for the United States that brought prioritized and preemptive wireless connectivity to first responders, I saw the communication challenges that distributed agencies face each day,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. “Our partnership with GovSmart makes it easy to store, manage and analyze video content, enabling federal employees to seamlessly connect, no matter where or when they choose to work, through live and asynchronous video.”