Prosimo partners with AWS to simplify and automate cloud networking

Prosimo announced new cloud networking capabilities building on top of Amazon Web Services (AWS) new innovations, to further simplify hybrid and multi-cloud networking.

The Prosimo Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform provides cloud-native integrations for customers that want to build an elastic and scalable transit with AWS Cloud WAN for cross-region connectivity.

In addition, integration with AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere enables customers to deploy Prosimo AXI edges through a single AWS portal for customers across their hybrid architecture. Enterprises require a secure and optimized network transit that uses cloud-native constructs and auto-scales as the footprint grows when business requirements change and works consistently across different cloud regions, edge locations and co-locations.

“AWS is delighted to work closely with Prosimo as we share a common vision in helping customers simplify and automate cloud networking to support distributed workforces and digital transformation strategies,” said Chris Grusz, Director of Business Development, AWS Marketplace. “This work delivers tightly integrated services that leverage Prosimo AXI for comprehensive hybrid and multi-cloud networking with industry-leading cloud services from AWS to simplify the onramp, migration and management of the enterprise journey in the cloud of our customers.”

Due to the heterogeneous nature of enterprise cloud adoption, hybrid architectures and multi-cloud networks are becoming increasingly complex. A consistent, reliable and secure experience across business critical and latency-sensitive applications for users in any location are table stakes for enterprises to support distributed workforces and deliver superior customer experiences.

Furthermore, as more organizations leverage cloud-native architectures to modernize application frameworks and deliver applications faster, a simple, elastic and scalable solution is required for ‘application to application’ networking.

Prosimo AXI is an autonomous multi-cloud networking solution built on cloud-native constructs that offers comprehensive observability with ML-insight driven recommendations and orchestration. Prosimo AXI gives enterprises fine-grained control over routing for optimized performance of applications and the ability to create policies based on a Zero Trust framework for security.

“Our work with AWS makes it easy and seamless for any enterprise to simplify and realize autonomous cloud networking at any stage of the multi-cloud journey from hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and to the edge,” said Ramesh Prabagaran, CEO and co-founder of Prosimo. “We are ecstatic to be working closely with AWS on go-to-market, collaborating on product integrations and delivering compelling new services to customers.”

Managing segmented network mapping to higher level business constructs based on AWS Cloud WAN provides the building blocks for a simpler networking architecture. Customers can now build an elastic and scalable transit network that can be orchestrated by the Prosimo AXI platform.

The Prosimo App Transit provides optimal network layer segmentation as well as cross-region routing to seamlessly connect any application in the public cloud or on-premises infrastructure. Prosimo AXI edges enable enterprises to define fine-grained policies on top of AWS Cloud WAN mapping to their user groups and application endpoints.

“With these new features and functionality on the AXI Platform, Prosimo will be ideally suited to meet our goals: enable modern infrastructure capabilities using newer AWS networking constructs such as Cloud WAN, built-in observability for applications, and remove as much complexity as possible,” said Kevin Paige, CISO, Flexport.

In addition, the new AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere integration enables customers to deploy AXI edges through a single AWS portal, for orchestration of the entire transit infrastructure in their hybrid architectures, delivering a better Day 0 experience.

The Prosimo AXI platform leverages cloud-native connectivity constructs, enabling customers to orchestrate Transit Gateway, Virtual Private Cloud peering and PrivateLink and now AWS Cloud WAN. With Prosimo AXI, customers can also easily migrate to the preferred cloud native networking option including AWS Cloud WAN and create granular and contextual policies while providing a fast, secure and frictionless on-demand application experience for users globally without any disruption to end users.