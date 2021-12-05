Vapor IO appoints Jason Bourg as Senior Director of Revenue and Alliances

Vapor IO announced the appointment of Jason Bourg to the position of Senior Director of Revenue and Alliances. Jason will focus on revenue growth and lead channel alliances with partners such as Cloudflare, VMWare, AWS and Crown Castle.

“Jason has incredible experience at the edge, working closely with customers and channel partners to build out programs that benefit their bottom lines,” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO at Vapor IO. “We’re thrilled to have him join the team as we rapidly expand our Kinetic Grid deployments across the U.S. and continue to bring what once was visionary out into the field.”

Live in six markets and deploying across a total of 36, Vapor IO’s footprint will continue to grow rapidly. The company recently announced its INZONE program, which assembles multi-partner solutions for regional deployment at scale to enable Industry 4.0 applications.

Jason is joining Vapor IO to help lead the company through its hyper-growth phase. An industry veteran with over 20 years in the field, Jason most recently held the position of Vice President of Revenue and Strategy at EdgeMicro, where he was responsible for all revenue, marketing and channel alliances. Jason also held previous leadership roles within CenturyLink, Terremark, AT&T, NetApp and Zayo.

“Vapor IO has built a revolutionary company from the ground up. The capabilities and programs the company has brought to market have created a complete solution for the edge,” said Jason. “I am thrilled to join the Vapor IO team and look forward to impacting a company truly transforming the internet and enabling Industry 4.0.”