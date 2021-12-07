SES GS Hydra provides end-to-end situational awareness for government and military users

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced its new Common Operational Picture (COP) platform, Hydra, built exclusively to serve the U.S. Government and military.

Managed and operated in-house, Hydra is a modular web-based monitoring and control system that provides end-to-end situational awareness in a single unified operational network platform. Hydra collects, normalizes, and organizes data from different sources based on the mission or customer and distributes the information to the appropriate dashboard providing an interactive user interface of consumable data in a single pane.

Built on a cloud-native and micro-services architecture, Hydra is secure by design and incorporates the latest security and data processing technologies, ensuring mission assurance for government and military users.

The SES Government Terrestrial Network (GTN) is the foundation of this platform built to synchronize operations across major global teleports, points of presence, and U.S. Government datacenters. The network integrates with Hydra providing complete visibility and management capabilities to the customer and SES GS’ Network Operations Center (NOC) to optimize end-to-end system performance.

“Hydra is the convergence of tactical, operational, and strategic enterprise data in a single pane view,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “Having information in real-time can be the difference between mission success and mission failure. SES GS has identified the need for a tool that compiles and transforms open-source data in a customizable dashboard to help manage situations rapidly and allow in-real time informed decision making.”