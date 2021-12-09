CyCognito partners with Intel 471 to strengthen cybersecurity postures for enterprise customers

CyCognito announced that it has established a new alliance with Intel 471, a premier cybercrime intelligence provider.

CyCognito addresses a fundamental security gap created when organizations use the internet to create IT ecosystems that span on-premises, cloud, partner and subsidiary environments. In licensing the threat intelligence collected by Intel 471, CyCognito is further enabling enterprise customers to strengthen their cybersecurity postures through the proactive detection and containment of targeted and advanced threats.

“CyCognito is committed to helping businesses prevent breaches by providing them with unparalleled attack surface visibility, data exposure, and risk detection across previously unknown and unmanaged assets,” says Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “Our partnership with Intel 471 expands these capabilities, giving us the ability to provide our customers and partners with curated data and insights around new and emerging cyber threats, that are both richer and more relevant to their businesses. This in turn will help them customize their cyber defenses and improve their ability to successfully identify and address cyber risk within their organizations.”

Intel 471 CEO Mark Arena says, “As we’ve witnessed, businesses often find themselves falling behind the onslaught of threats and victim to cyber attacks—regardless of preparedness and adequate defenses. This alliance between Intel 471 and CyCognito will arm organizations worldwide with threat intelligence to combat sophisticated cybercriminals by identifying, prioritizing, and preventing attacks before they happen.”