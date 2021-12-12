Sigfox partners with Skyhook to improve delivery of geolocation services

Sigfox has announced its partnership with Skyhook, an independent provider of Wi-Fi, cellular, and hybrid positioning. The collaboration is set to improve the quality and performance of existing tracking services on the Sigfox network globally, while delivering enhanced customer experience at an accessible cost.

As part of its services, Skyhook offers Wi-Fi location solutions, which can be used on its own or as part of a larger hybrid positioning system. This software-based, power-efficient approach uses Wi-Fi, GPS/GNSS, and cellular signals to track location, and uses over 6 billion geolocated Wi-Fi access points, over 110 million geolocated cells, and 1.5 billion geolocated IP addresses for unmatched reliability and accuracy. Through its unique approach, Skyhook’s Precision Location solution is able to accurately locate connected devices anywhere in the world.

By integrating global coverage from Skyhook’s positioning services with Sigfox’s existing Atlas Wi-Fi service, companies will be able to locate their assets in indoor environments, where other positioning methods can fall short. Customers directly benefit from the integration of Skyhook services, removing the need for additional infrastructure, regardless of the size and quantity of assets.

Atlas Wi-Fi, Sigfox’s geolocation service for massive IoT applications is specifically optimized to support global supply chain and logistics applications and combines two technologies and data sources – the Sigfox network and Wi-Fi infrastructure. Accordingly, Sigfox can provide one single location service in all types of geographic environments, without GPS.

Additionally, as Wi-Fi-based location tracking consumes less battery than using GPS, this new partnership will help extend the service life of IoT tracking solutions, thus reducing maintenance costs.

“Skyhook is proud to partner with Sigfox to ensure accurate location information is available regardless of whether an asset is inside a warehouse, outside in the lot or in transit. Integrating Skyhook’s technology into Sigfox’s global location platform is an important next step as Sigfox maintains its position as a recognized global leader in the IoT space,” said Craig Waggy, CEO of Skyhook.

“This partnership with Skyhook will help our clients gain better visibility of their supply chains, and ultimately provide a better service to their end customers. Understanding the exact location of assets globally without the additional costs associated with new infrastructure will no doubt drive business efficiencies. We see major traction around postal, retail and automotive use cases and Skyhook will help us provide the right quality of services for these key customers,” added Benjamin Mazet, Asset Tracking Director at Sigfox.