TNS collaborates with Cellusys to enhance roaming and security solutions for 5G networks

With 5G roaming and interworking on the horizon, US-based Transaction Network Services (TNS) will collaborate with Irish solutions provider, Cellusys, in research, development, and testing of roaming and security solutions for 5G networks.

Utilizing the TNS 5G Innovation Lab, the team will combine TNS’ expertise in steering of roaming and other services for regional and national US carriers for 3G, 4G, and soon 5G traffic with security solutions from the Cellusys portfolio, including Signalling (Diameter, GTP, SIP, SS7) and SMS Firewall.

“We see 5G as a pivotal component within every roadmap and are confident we will be able to offer first-rate solutions to our customers as 5G roaming and security continue to evolve,” said Bill Versen, President of TNS’ Communications Market business. “Developing new technologies requires creativity and competence, but also a flexible and agile approach, which is why we are excited to embark on this journey with Cellusys.”

5G NSA, based on 4G infrastructure, has become prevalent in much of the country and is gaining traction around the world. Over 500 million 5G handsets are forecast to be sold in 2021, according to Gartner, signalling an appetite for faster download speeds. However, when 5G SA roaming is more prevalent, it may also bring new security threats to mobile operators’ networks.

“Our multi-tenant solutions are designed with worldwide leading organizations like TNS in mind, as signalling is increasingly centralized,” said Daniel McTague, Cellusys CTO. “TNS shares our zeal in having the best 5G solutions available to our customers and we are looking forward to working closely with them, as well as continuing our expansion into the Americas.”