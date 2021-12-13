CasaOS: Open-source home cloud based on the Docker ecosystem

For parents and families, the thought of someone gaining access to sensitive information can be nothing short of a nightmare. However, one group of developers are on a mission to empower families to take their privacy into their own hands. IceWhale Technology uveiled CasaOS, an open-source home cloud OS based on the Docker ecosystem.

CasaOS is changing the way families view modern living. From photo and video storage to smart home device management, and encrypted communications, The OS is the one-stop ideal home cloud system to keep families safe and protected in the digital age.

CasaOS is compatible with mainstream hardware platforms, x86 PCs, NUCs, and Raspberry Pi, and provides enough openness for developers to participate in it. Users can host various home entertainment, streaming, network enhancement, and VPN applications free of charge, as well as centralize their personal data and sync 10x faster in a non-inductive LAN.

“Distributed computing is what the IceWhale team believes to be a new paradigm for the computer industry in the next decade. We focus on home scenarios to provide consumers with home cloud product innovation that integrates software and hardware. At a time when the world is exploring more economical and greener infrastructure, we believe that compared to public clouds, home clouds can provide higher system energy efficiency, data security, and more personalized digital services for local home smart experiences,” said Lauren Pan, CEO at IceWhale Technology.