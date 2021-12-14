AwareGO Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise measures employees’ cybersecurity behavior

Created by cybersecurity experts, behavioral scientists, and interaction designers, the Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise released by AwareGO continuously observes top human attack vectors, identifies vulnerable departments and roles, and offers actionable insights to create informed security strategies to improve a company’s overall cyber defense and reduce cybersecurity risks.

“To date, companies have mostly been fighting vulnerabilities with technology and processes,” said CEO Ari Kristinn Jonsson, Ph.D. of AwareGO. “Our Human Risk Assessment capability meets the market demand for understanding the human role in cybersecurity by helping organizations identify, measure and remedy the human risk factor.”

Although new to the market, AwareGO’s Human Risk Assessment’s product-market fit and scalability has already been demonstrated through its implementation by a multi-billion global food company, which rolled out the solution for use and testing by more than 70,000 of its employees and contractors. The solution was also tested in collaboration with AwareGO’s other enterprise clients and partners.

Based on human-behavioral science, the cloud-based solution allows companies to measure employees’ knowledge and behavior across several recognized threat vectors, such as phishing, remote work, passwords, and more, ultimately quantifying the company’s cyber resilience. Its interactive experience, friendly environment, and instant feedback make AwareGO’s Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise a transformative and indispensable tool for organizations striving to educate employees better and reduce cybersecurity risks.

Additionally, the solution measures the effectiveness of any cybersecurity training efforts and assesses the overall cyber resilience score of the workforce. AwareGO’s unique microlearning content, available in multiple languages, is designed to improve cybersecurity awareness in the workplace, which protects businesses from modern-day cybersecurity risk.

AwareGO’s Human Risk Assessment has already earned the company the Highly Commended distinction in the SC Awards Europe 2021 in the program’s Best Behaviour Analytics/ Enterprise Threat Detection category.