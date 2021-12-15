Orion Corporation selects Infosys to transform its ERP and planning platforms

Infosys announced it has been selected by Finland-based Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization.

Through this engagement, Infosys will adopt standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion’s operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation (RPA).

Infosys was chosen to assist Orion on this transformation journey for its collaborative and transparent approach, demonstrated SAP capabilities, proven track record in the Life Sciences industry, and ability to deliver tangible business value. As an established SAP transformation partner for S/4HANA, BW/4HANA and IBP, Infosys will follow an innovative hybrid agile approach leveraging Infosys CaPSule to maximize Orion’s business engagement and deliver early business buy-in.

Infosys will additionally leverage its Value Realization Method (VRM) to achieve Orion’s key value objectives while utilizing the data anonymizing suite to enable availability of real-time information and high data integrity.

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, Orion Corporation commented, “At Orion we are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop our operations by transforming our processes and core platforms like ERP. In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys’ strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realization and proven delivery capability. We look forward to co-operating with Infosys and leveraging the results of our partnership to support the well-being of our customers.”

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys said, “The agility afforded by a modern ERP system combined with streamlined business processes and informed decision making will significantly help an organization compete in today’s business environment. On that note, we bring in an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically transform Orion’s ERP and planning platforms, but to focus on the “build” or “realization” phases of the project lifecycle. This engagement reflects the strong core functional and technical capabilities of our Enterprise Application Services SAP unit to drive exceptional operational excellence, employee experience, and tangible business value.”