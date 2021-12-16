Druva hires Yogesh Badwe as CSO

Druva announced the appointment of Yogesh Badwe as the company’s Chief Security Officer (CSO).

Bringing nearly 15 years of experience leading mature cybersecurity programs at high-growth organizations, Badwe will oversee all facets of Druva’s cybersecurity posture and will be responsible for enhancing the company’s security strategy and driving new initiatives to improve cyber and data resilience through the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud.

“Badwe has a proven track record of building world-class security organizations and brings compelling insights into today’s ever-changing data security landscape,” said Stephen Manley, CTO, Druva. “With extensive cyber transformation and security management experience, Badwe is the ideal leader to ensure our security strategy stays ahead of the continuously evolving threat landscape by delivering new and innovative solutions to keep data safe and secure for our customers.”

Prior to joining Druva, Badwe spent the last seven years in a number of security leadership positions at Okta, most recently serving as Senior Director of Information Security. At Okta, Badwe built and led teams responsible for managing the company’s prevention, detection, and response strategies.

Prior to Okta, Badwe led various information and product security programs at Salesforce, Orange Business Services, and Global Telesystems Ltd. Badwe received a master’s degree in Information Security Management from Carnegie Mellon University and also holds multiple security industry certifications.

“Having operated at the cybersecurity frontline and through working closely with customers and partners over the years, I have seen first-hand how critical security is to any organization’s success,” said Badwe. “As a custodian of data, security is Druva’s number one priority. Cybersecurity is already woven into the fabric and foundation of Druva’s technology and practices, which has helped gain customer trust. I look forward to leading the talented security team at Druva to build upon that trust by further enhancing the already robust security program and by partnering with customers to meet their data resilience and compliance needs.”