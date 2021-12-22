NICE introduces AI-powered capabilities to help organizations boost ROI

NICE introduced new AI-powered capabilities that enable organizations to maximize the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for their business.

Included in version 7.6, NICE RPA’s new capabilities include document digitization, ROI-based recommendation of ideal processes to automate, and a complimentary resource center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources for sharing.

In addition to reducing process analysis time and automating manual tasks, the innovative new capabilities also help organizations boost ROI and maximize the value of automation projects for the business.

NICE RPA’s new capabilities enable organizations to use the power of digitization within their business. These include:

Click-to-Document – enables organizations to seamlessly convert processes into documents detailing end-to-end process flows, utilized applications and user actions at the click of a button. Saving hours of manual analysis and costs involved in creating documentation, this capability shortens automation design time without compromising on details and allows scaling projects quickly and comprehensively. Organizations can also use this capability to train and coach their employees, mitigating prep time needed for such activities.

ROI-based automation process recommendation – allows organizations to prioritize and select processes suitable for automation, based on a calculation of the costs for time saved for each process. The ROI calculator takes into consideration relevant objective factors including the hours invested in the process and the number of employees who execute it. By highlighting and prioritizing the business processes, organizations can make more informed, responsible, and accurate decisions.

Built-in Resource Center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources – accessible directly from Automation Studio, NICE RPA's design environment, the new built-in Resource Center offers complimentary, ready-made, plug-and-play packages and templates with no coding required to help accelerate development and scale projects. Customizable and designed to meet a wide variety of project needs, the Resource Center with its open-for-all approach enables easy sharing and consumption of pre-built bots, callouts, NICE Employee Virtual Attendant (NEVA) skins, library functions and more between members of the NICE RPA community.

“The digital age is powering productivity, improving service experiences, and accelerating ROI, “ said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group. “By digitizing processes and prioritizing automations that drive maximum business value, our latest RPA capabilities are accelerating the path to a digital-first strategy.”