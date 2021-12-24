New infosec products of the week: December 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BlackBerry, Box, and Veriff.

Veriff’s metaverse identity verification solution protects users from fake accounts and bots

Following the age appropriate design code, Veriff’s technology helps to verify the identities of metaverse users while also protecting underage users, especially young children, from inappropriate or age restricted content or from people pretending to be someone else online.

BlackBerry Guard XDR protects enterprises and governments against evolving cyber threats

The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance AI-powered BlackBerry Optics, BlackBerry Persona, BlackBerry Gateway, and BlackBerry Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions.

Box launches enhanced tools to drive insights and mitigate security risks

Box announced new monitoring and reporting tools for its Box Admin Console to help customers keep their businesses running securely. These new capabilities include advanced reporting in Box Sign and Box Shield, automated verification controls, and an event stream that provides near real-time visibility into activity across Box.