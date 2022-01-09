Patrick McCarthy joins Precisely as CRO

Precisely announced that Patrick McCarthy has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). McCarthy brings to Precisely more than 25 years in technology sales and operational leadership as the company continues its growth trajectory while helping clients achieve unsurpassed business results through trusted data.

As CRO, McCarthy is responsible for driving go-to-market strategy, sales performance, client satisfaction, and overall operations of the global sales, channel partner and customer success organizations. This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Precisely after a year of tremendous growth as the result of the investment by Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates and several strategic acquisitions to bring critical capabilities to customers along their data integrity journey. McCarthy’s leadership will play a key role in helping organizations see the transformative power of trusted data in making more confident business decisions.

“I’m delighted to have such a proven leader in this pivotal role to start the new year in a very strong position. Patrick is passionate about understanding customer challenges and helping them solve complex problems,” said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely. “His collaborative approach will drive greater organizational focus and alignment to help our customers achieve data integrity through successful deployments of our market-leading software, data enrichment and strategic services.”

“Data integrity is a business imperative for companies to successfully grow revenue, improve operational agility and manage risk,” said McCarthy. “Solving real-world problems is what drew me to Precisely. I’m excited to help our clients see the vision for the future grounded in accurate, consistent, and contextual data.”

Prior to joining Precisely, McCarthy was the Executive Vice President of Sales and Client Development at Risk Management Solutions (RMS) where he was responsible for the go-to-market strategy and sales execution globally. McCarthy has also held a broad range of senior leadership roles at SAP and Oracle and has also led supply chain and procurement functions for PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. He is based in Chicago.