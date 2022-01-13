Perimeter 81 Technology Alliance Partner Program delivers cybersecurity solutions for enterprises

Perimeter 81 launched Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP) that will create an ecosystem for delivering secure networking-as-a-service at scale.

The rapid adoption of cloud networking, SaaS, and Work from Anywhere is forcing organizations to rethink their security architecture. As the number of users, devices, and attack vectors rapidly increases, so does the complexity in defending modern, hybrid networks against cyberattacks.

Perimeter 81’s Technology Alliance Partner Program is designed to create an ecosystem of software vendors that share the commitment to deliver seamless cybersecurity through a better user experience. The program provides a framework that enables partners to position their solutions alongside Perimeter 81 or provide various levels of integration.

“Our vision for radically simplifying cybersecurity includes creating an ecosystem of IT solutions that complement our Cybersecurity Experience Platform,” says Amit Bareket, Perimeter 81’s Co-Founder and CEO. “These solutions will provide Multifactor Authentication, Identity Management, Endpoint Protection and more, from technology partners that share our commitment to customer success.”

The Technology Alliance Partner program is intended for independent software vendors (ISVs) and SaaS companies that share customers with Perimeter 81 or have complementary technologies that bring value to Perimeter 81 customers.

“Perimeter 81 is committed to collaborating across a diverse ecosystem of industry-leading technology partners,” says Justin Ryhal, Perimeter 81’s Director, Ecosystems & Strategic Alliances. “Together, we will streamline the adoption of zero-trust networking and give our mutual customers the visibility, control, and security they need.”

The TAP program provides its partners with a variety of technical benefits and joint business development activities, including:

Joint solution briefs and customer case studies

Market awareness initiatives

Solution overview videos

Exclusive webinars

Subscription to Perimeter 81’s newsletter