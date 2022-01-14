Mogo appoints Allan Smith as CPO

Mogo announced the appointment of highly experienced leader Allan Smith to the newly created role of Chief People Officer.

Smith brings to Mogo 15 years of expertise as an analytical human resources leader with global experience in progressively demanding leadership roles in Fortune 50 as well as hyper-growth SaaS and fintech companies. Most recently, Smith served as Senior Director for fintech leader SoFi, where he led the people function across SoFi International and its subsidiary Galileo.

Previously, he held multiple HR leadership roles with Amazon over a 7-year period of rapid growth. Smith also led a geographically dispersed global HR team for Anaplan and served as Senior HR Business Partner with Veeva Systems. He has an MBA in Organizational Behavior/Human Resource Management from Brigham Young University.

“We’ve been fortunate to attract and build an outstanding team at Mogo, and we’re excited to have Allan lead our people efforts going forward as we look to significantly expand our organization while continuing to retain and advance top talent,” said David Feller, CEO of Mogo. “We believe his experience in building world-class teams in fintech and fast-growing software companies will make him a highly impactful new addition to our leadership team.”

“Having worked at multiple high-growth, world-class organizations, I was attracted to Mogo’s strong position in the Canadian market, their growth trajectory, and their vision to build a next-generation financial platform,” said Allan Smith. “They have also assembled a talented and passionate team, and I look forward to building on this strong base to support the continued growth of the business.”