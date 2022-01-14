Zayo Group acquires QOS Networks to offer SD-WAN solutions for enterprise customers

Zayo Group Holdings announced the acquisition of QOS Networks, the preeminent provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services, from majority owner M/C Partners.

QOS Networks offers an SD-WAN and global network management solution for large enterprises. QOS uses an AIops-driven network operations platform and proactive network management to deliver the full potential of SD-WAN. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and CEO Frank Cittadino will take on the role of SVP of Edge Services for Zayo.

“As we begin our next phase of growth with Zayo, QOS Networks will continue to focus on driving highly automated SD-WAN solutions for enterprise customers,” said Cittadino. “M/C Partners played a pivotal role in our growth and maturity in helping establish QOS Networks as a leading SDWAN service provider.

“Throughout our partnership with M/C Partners, Travis Keller and team stayed focused on enabling the management team while challenging us to drive the transformative solutions which was the support that drove QOS Networks to a great outcome.”

M/C Partners invested in QOS Networks in September 2020. Since then, under the leadership of Cittadino, QOS has expanded its leadership team, adding a new Chief Revenue Officer Chris Nein and Chief Operating Officer Tyler Nau.

“It has been a pleasure working with the QOS team and we are thrilled with this outcome,” said M/C Partners Partner Travis Keller. “Together, Frank and team deliver a powerful business vision, operational excellence and market leading technology. It was not surprising that this captured the attention of Zayo and proved to be a great fit with their strategy.”

The acquisition positions Zayo as a premier provider of edge network services – bringing together global fiber infrastructure reach with a leading network services offer from QOS.

Financial details were not disclosed. M/C Partners is also a founding investor in Zayo.