IT leadership appointments: Dialpad, Elastic, Everbridge, F5 Networks, and Netrix

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Ashutosh Kulkarni, David Henshall, James Phillips, Prashanti Aduma, and Russell P. Reeder.

Elastic promotes Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO

“I couldn’t be more excited for Ashutosh Kulkarni to become CEO. I’ve seen him in action for the past year and I know that his focused and empathetic leadership style combined with his executional and operational excellence will enable him to successfully lead Elastic,” said Shay Banon, CTO, Elastic.

Everbridge appoints David Henshall to Board of Directors

“I am honored to return to the Everbridge Board in the role of Vice Chairman, and to work with the management team on their strategic mission,” said David Henshall.

F5 appoints James Phillips to Board of Directors

“James Phillips brings significant leadership, integration, and capital markets experience to the board, all valuable competencies as we continue to grow and scale F5,” said Alan Higginson, chairman of the board of F5.

Dialpad appoints Prashanti Aduma as CIO

“I could not be more thrilled to welcome Prashanti Aduma to the Dialpad executive team as we prepare for a tremendous year ahead. She is an insightful leader with a focus on building strong teams and trusted partnerships throughout the organization and with the external community,” said Craig Walker, CEO, Dialpad.

Russell P. Reeder joins Netrix as CEO

“I’ve known and worked with Russell P. Reeder for nearly a decade since GoDaddy acquired Media Temple – his track record overseeing transformational growth and operational excellence in the enterprise IT sector positions him for success as the new CEO of Netrix. We are thrilled to have a proven leader of his caliber take the helm as we continue executing on our growth and value creation strategy,” said Ted Coons, Co-Founder and Partner at OceanSound.