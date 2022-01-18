TD SYNNEX collaborates with AWS to help businesses expand their customer base

TD SYNNEX Corporation announced a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The SCA provides investment in resources to help small and medium-sized businesses and public sector organizations expand their digital business offerings by leveraging an enhanced range of AWS Cloud services. The agreement covers the North America, Latin America, and Caribbean regions, building off the momentum and success of a similar SCA that was executed in Europe in 2020.

“Over the last 18 months, we have seen a significant rise in demand and adoption of cloud solutions as businesses look to expand their digital offerings,” said Ruba Borno, vice president of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at AWS. “We are very excited to expand our relationship with TD SYNNEX and help businesses expand their customer base and bring new products to market.”

The strategic collaboration agreement will provide a significant expansion of cloud solutions for independent software vendors (ISV) and partners throughout the channel. The SCA demonstrates a committed investment in cloud technology that will enable partners to expand their offerings to reach larger markets.

The benefits of this strategic collaboration include:

Personnel commitments to aid businesses in implementing cloud technology to enhance partnerships, including additional resources for marketing, sales, technical, and project management.

AWS-specific enablement resources that will provide partners with the tools, knowledge, and resources to quickly accelerate their AWS practices.

Reinforcement of existing AWS services, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions that help identify and remove high-risk issues and build long-term business relationships and trust among customers.

“The new agreement builds upon a strong existing relationship with AWS; as such, TD SYNNEX is excited to expand our portfolio of offerings to partners that deliver business outcomes today and further unlock the future,” said Mike Ward, vice president of Cloud Solutions, North America, TD SYNNEX. “With additional AWS solutions added to our vast portfolio, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so partners can continue to receive the best support we have to offer.”

“TD SYNNEX has been a great partner for us in enabling us to effectively build and scale our AWS practice,” said John Zemonek, Managing Partner of Aligned Technology Group. “The investment in TD SYNNEX through the AWS SCA will drive new opportunities that help us better serve customers in achieving their business objectives with innovative solutions on AWS.”