Teneo collaborates with Exium to help IT teams in their transition to a SASE

Teneo announced a new partnership with Exium to assist lean enterprise IT teams in their transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The partnership further strengthens Teneo’s capabilities across SASE, Cloud Networking, and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), and will help busy IT leaders with stretched resources to save time and transform faster.

As organizations embrace Work From Anywhere and scale their remote and mobile users, IoT devices, branch offices and site locations, many are now seeking to connect these things in a way that delivers a positive digital experience. Such a transition, however, is placing additional demand on legacy security infrastructure and IT personnel.

Many cyberattacks happen today because legacy, hardware-based network and security infrastructure such as VPNs, firewalls, and web gateways don’t meet the needs of the modern enterprise and are complex to integrate and manage. This unnecessary complexity creates security gaps that can be exploited by threat actors while increasing costs.

To drive change and prevent modern threats, forward-thinking IT teams are seeking simpler, cloud-based security solutions that are purpose-built for today’s distributed enterprise, are easier to manage, and carry a lower total cost of ownership. Exium’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform makes this possible by delivering tightly integrated networking and security that is built on 5G technology specifically for secure access by any device on any network. This software-defined perimeter protects users and data while accessing public or private applications.

It’s 5G that is Exium’s key differentiator. As a ‘5G clean networking pioneer’, Exium has built a 5G network service on top of an open, programmable, reliable, and software-driven Intelligent Cybersecurity Mesh that is obscured from the public internet, yet connects anything, anywhere with end-to-end encryption to mitigate a variety of threats.

Exium’s concept of ‘clean networking’ encourages a global digital alliance, whereby suppliers of every element in its 5G network, and their member countries, accept digital trust standards and abide by them. Exium’s service enables virtually any device with 5G’s performance, security and privacy advantages.

With such a robust overlay architecture, this means organizations can securely operate globally over underlying networks that may be compromised, ensuring users have the best digital experience. Because Exium’s security leverages 5G standards, such as hardware root-of-trust, along with an unparalleled global 5G ecosystem to identify and address security gaps and threats, customers get the benefits of 5G performance and full-stack security regardless of whether they are on Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G, fiber, satellite, or any other network.

Michael Casey, Chief Revenue Officer at Exium said, “Many organizations are looking for ways to accelerate their digital transformation, to secure mission-critical applications, and to deliver more compelling user experiences but they are hampered by their inflexible infrastructure. We’re pleased to partner with Teneo to bring them a simpler and highly flexible way of accessing the best security and digital experience while leveraging our 5G network through the Exium SASE platform.”

Teneo Services Director, Brett Ayres, commented, “This new partnership with Exium gives lean IT teams access to a SaaS-based offering that can be rapidly deployed, and delivers a best of breed security suite that would otherwise take months, even years, to build, all without the requirement of multiple people to resource it. In taking such an approach, Teneo customers can fast-forward transformation and prioritize better security and better digital experience above all.”

The Exium SASE platform delivers Secure Internet Access, Secure Private Access, SD-WAN, and IoT Data Security capabilities and is available now as a cloud-based subscription offering from Teneo.