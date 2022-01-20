Rob Westervelt joins Windstream Enterprise as SVP of Channel Sales

Windstream Enterprise announced that Rob Westervelt has joined the company as its new senior vice president of Channel Sales.

Westervelt will continue the momentum Windstream Enterprise has already established in the partner channel, which is a strategic and critical source of sales and revenue growth for the company.

Westervelt comes to Windstream Enterprise from GTT, where he was the senior vice president and channel chief. He brings more than 25 years of technology leadership and sales experience, focused on delivering technology solutions to enterprise clients.

“Rob has a proven record in channel programs, network service delivery and vertical market expertise,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise. “As we emphasize and invest in our strategic growth product lines and help customers transition off of legacy systems, a productive, coordinated channel will be critical to our success. Rob’s leadership will help ensure our customers have the best modern, innovative solutions while partners are rewarded for their commitment and expertise.”

Windstream Enterprise’s Channel Partner Program offers businesses voice, network and security solutions on an efficient nationwide network covering 170,000 fiber route-miles through an indirect sales and operations channel. Partners are offered competitive compensation, including attractive promotions and incentive payments—all backed by the WE Will commitment of SLAs and customer service.

“Windstream Enterprise is continuously improving its Channel Partner Program and has demonstrated how a successful program works,” said Westervelt. “I look forward to leading the next evolution of the program that will include more emphasis on partner collaboration, innovation in SD-WAN, SASE and unified communications, and a shared vision of success amid this unpredictable business environment.”