CoreSite collaborates with Zenlayer to simplify global connectivity and hybrid-cloud solutions

CoreSite, an IT solutions provider, announced a partnership with Zenlayer, a global edge cloud service provider.

CoreSite customers can now access Zenlayer’s Cloud Networking and Bare Metal Cloud services through CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange to instantly deploy applications worldwide via an ultra-low latency private network.

As an interconnection provider, CoreSite deploys high fiber and virtual connections on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. The Company offers highly scalable and compliant cloud-adjacent digital campuses with on-net, low latency connectivity to leading cloud availability zones, CDNs and global network service providers in U.S. markets. With the addition of Zenlayer Cloud Networking, CoreSite customers can now connect directly to public/private clouds and enterprise SaaS in more than 25 countries around the world.

Zenlayer Cloud Networking is an on-demand network-as-a-service (NaaS) that enables businesses to build private, full-mesh global networks in minutes. Real-time interactive applications with global users particularly benefit from Cloud Networking as it lowers latency and jitter by up to 40% compared to the public internet.

Additionally, businesses can access their telemetry data to have end-to-end visibility of their network status, connectivity quality, latency, and resource utilization.

“We are excited to offer more interconnectivity options for customers looking to expand their borders and tap into high-growth markets,” says Maile Kaiser, CoreSite’s SVP of Sales and Marketing. “By adding Zenlayer to the Open Cloud Exchange, our customers can easily reach clouds and data centers in fast-growing emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, India, Indonesia, and Brazil. And these services are highly scalable, with accelerated speed to market and reduced upfront costs.”

In addition, Cloud Networking interconnects with Zenlayer Bare Metal Cloud, enabling CoreSite customers to instantly deploy high-performance, dedicated servers in 58 cities across 30 countries.

“We are thrilled that Zenlayer is now part of the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange,” says Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “Together, Zenlayer and CoreSite will make it easier and faster for businesses to build hybrid and multi-cloud solutions across the globe. With our joint offering, CoreSite customers will be able to deliver the same seamless digital experiences to users in new markets, ultimately increasing both user retention and revenue.”