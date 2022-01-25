IDEMIA NSS appoints Patrick Clancey as CEO

IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS), a subsidiary of IDEMIA, announced the appointment of Patrick Clancey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Clancey has over 18 years of experience in the biometrics industry. Prior to joining NSS, Clancey served as Vice President of Strategy and Programs and Chief of Staff for IDEMIA’s Global Digital Platforms organization. Clancey was integral in the creation of NSS, dating back to 2017 when he was the Vice President of Operations, spearheading strategic initiatives and deploying its classification as Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI)-mitigated under a Special Security Agreement.

“We look at this as a homecoming for Patrick, as he was one of the individuals who helped create NSS,” said David Langstaff, Chairman of the NSS Board of Directors. “He is a leading biometrics and digital identity subject matter expert and will help position NSS for its exponential growth in the years to come. He brings a track record of accomplishment and a reputation for leadership and integrity that will enable NSS to continue to serve its customers at the highest levels.”

Clancey also serves as a board member for the Kantara Initiative and FIDO Alliance and is the former Chairman of the Advisory Board for the University of Texas at Austin Center for Identity. He began his career in the private sector with Booz Allen Hamilton, after serving as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army.

“To return to NSS as the CEO is an extraordinary opportunity. I’m looking forward to continuing our incredible growth, delivering our best-in-class products and services to enable our customer’s missions, and expanding the NSS reputation as a trusted partner across the broader federal landscape,” said Patrick Clancey, CEO, NSS.