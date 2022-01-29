Ingram Micro acquires Keenondots to strengthen its cloud platform

Ingram Micro announced its cloud ecosystem platform business, CloudBlue, has acquired Keenondots, a pure-play Commerce Platform-as-a-Service business headquartered in Enschede, The Netherlands.

The acquisition brings new and powerful end-to-end automation capabilities to the CloudBlue platform, with ready-made integrations designed to simplify and accelerate customers’ transition to an Everything-as-a-Service business. Keenondots adopted Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue platform in 2010 to help automate its internal ordering, provisioning and invoicing processes, and in 2015, began licensing CloudBlue as the backbone of its Commerce Platform. The Keenondots team, including CEO Coen Korver and founder and CTO Laurens van Alphen, have joined CloudBlue.

“The addition of Keenondots furthers our commitment to developing new cloud ecosystems to help accelerate our customers’ digital transformation through automation and support of Everything-as-a-Service offerings,” said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue at Ingram Micro. “We welcome Keenondots to CloudBlue and look forward to continuing to empower our customers to build, manage and grow their cloud services businesses with greater speed and efficiency.”

“We have a longstanding and successful relationship with CloudBlue and we are excited to join their innovative and dynamic team,” said Coen Korver, CEO of Keenondots. “Joining forces will allow us to play an even stronger role in helping our mutual partners accelerate their path to success in the as-a-service economy.”

“Adding Keenondots’ technology and team to CloudBlue is another excellent example of Ingram Micro’s dedication to anticipating and meeting the needs of its partners through investment in the business, be it via acquisition or organic,” said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. “Our team at Platinum is actively encouraging Paul Bay and his executive team to continue their agenda of aggressive growth in key strategic areas and we support their efforts to add the technology needed to achieve it. We look forward to helping Ingram Micro pursue more opportunities to help the company achieve its strategic objectives even faster.”