Zadara appoints Tony Craythorne as CRO

Zadara announced that Tony Craythorne has joined the company’s leadership team as chief revenue officer (CRO).

An experienced executive with more than 25 years in the industry, Craythorne joins Zadara to lead worldwide sales, drive the adoption of the company’s Federated Edge program, grow its channel partnerships, and expand Zadara’s edge cloud solutions to the enterprise.

“Zadara will soon offer an edge cloud location near every major city in the world and we are working diligently to accelerate edge cloud availability and adoption across our partner network,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara. “Tony brings experience not only in building world class sales and channel programs but also leadership as a former CEO. His unmatched industry experience and customer-first approach makes him a natural fit for the Zadara team.”

The addition of Craythorne comes at a time of tremendous growth as the company has recently expanded its offerings with production-ready compute-as-a-service, zCompute, and doubled its global partner network to include over 250 unique channel partners, with more than 300 edge cloud locations.

In the past year, Zadara has teamed with best-in-class providers, including Cyxtera, Sandz, Viatel, CenturyLink, NTT, KT, Africa Data Centres and K3 Starcom. Nearly 100 new employees have joined Zadara over the last year and the company has expanded its corporate presence in Tokyo, Brazil, Tel Aviv, and throughout the US.

“Hybrid, multi-cloud and edge computing are the next frontier and Zadara is offering something truly unique,” noted Craythorne. “While most cloud providers today are offering large data centers, Zadara is the only true edge cloud provider. Zadara delivers a full stack infrastructure of storage, compute and networking, all at a fraction of the cost of the hyperscalers. The opportunity to expand Zadara’s customer base to build the world’s largest edge cloud is very exciting. I’m proud to join the team that is making a differentiated cloud experience a reality.”

In his role as CRO, Craythorne will leverage his expertise leading sales and channel programs for disruptive companies. Most recently, Craythorne served as CEO for server-class platform provider Bamboo Systems Group. Under Craythorne’s leadership, Bamboo completed a successful rebranding effort, added multiple Fortune 500 customer accounts, and secured over $11M in Pre-Series A funding. Craythorne also held senior positions at Komprise, Nexsan and NexGen Storage.