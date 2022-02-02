GuidePoint Security unveils Zero Trust Workshops to improve zero trust adoption for customers

GuidePoint Security released its Zero Trust Workshops to help organizations improve their zero trust maturity.

These Workshops are designed to facilitate an organization’s journey through iterative, manageable steps to understand their current Zero Trust maturity level, drive the adoption of critical capabilities in interactive steps, and optimize existing controls to align with the organization’s goals for reducing risk.

GuidePoint’s cybersecurity practitioners help organizations on their zero trust journey by methodically implementing zero trust security model pillars that adhere to their unique environment and initiatives. These pillars are based on CISA, NIST and DoD guidelines and cover Identity, Device, Network, Application Workload and Data, as well as requirements for Visibility and Analytics, Automation and Orchestration and Governance.

The Zero Trust Workshops are designed to help organizations accelerate Zero Trust adoption in a consumable, iterative process by working to:

Understand the inventory of business assets

Configure Access Management, Identity Governance & Administration and Privileged Access Management solutions

Ensure the necessary visibility into network and application traffic

Optimize, centralize and automate policies without re-architecting the entire network

Develop and align use cases to the environment and organizational maturity level

“With new, dynamic threats and rapidly changing environments, more organizations are considering a zero trust security model to “never trust, always verify,” says Joe Leonard, CTO, GuidePoint Security. “A zero trust security model is an end-to-end strategy around least-privilege that involves integrating identity, infrastructure, monitoring, analytics and automation, but it’s unrealistic to re-architect the entire network. This is why we’ve developed and delivered a proven 5-phased approach that can help guide an organization to incrementally improve zero trust adoption.”