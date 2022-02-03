DataRobot hires Debanjan Saha as COO

DataRobot welcomed Debanjan Saha as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Working closely with DataRobot CEO, Dan Wright, Saha will drive the continued rapid expansion of the most widely deployed and proven AI Cloud platform to deliver more impact to customers globally.

Saha joins DataRobot with twenty years of experience leading data and cloud businesses at some of the most successful technology companies in the world, including Google and Amazon Web Services. As COO, Saha will build on this experience to align and scale DataRobot’s product, engineering, technology innovation, security, strategy and marketing functions at a time of significant growth across the AI market.

“Debanjan is a visionary technologist with an impressive track record of developing innovative and strategic products and bringing them to market,” said Dan Wright, CEO of DataRobot. “I am thrilled that Debanjan is joining our team at such a pivotal time in DataRobot’s growth journey, and bringing with him the expertise to scale our AI Cloud platform and empower organizations around the world to realize transformational value with AI, faster.”

AI has the potential to reshape nearly every business and every industry, from restoring resilience in supply chains to accelerating the treatment and prevention of countless diseases. DataRobot works with organizations across all industries, including a third of the Fortune 50. DataRobot’s AI Cloud platform enables customers like McLaren Racing, Lenovo, and Mars to drive massive revenue growth, streamline operations and power innovation. A 2020 TEI report conducted by Forrester showed a 514% return on investment with payback in as little as three months using DataRobot.

“AI will drive the next wave of innovation and transformation for business and society, and we have to put it in the hands of more people,” said Debanjan Saha, President and COO. “Unlike innovation in infrastructure, which is primarily about cost savings, this is about creating value and driving top line growth for businesses. I believe in DataRobot’s mission of democratizing AI and empowering the entire organization — not just a few — to use the awesome power of data to its full potential.”

Most recently, Saha served as VP and GM of Data Analytics at Google, where he oversaw the analytics business for Google Cloud and managed marquee technologies like BigQuery. Prior to Google, Saha was VP and GM at Amazon Web Services, where he was responsible for the development and launch of Amazon Aurora, one of the fastest-growing relational databases in the world, reimagined for the cloud. Saha is co-author of over 50 patent applications and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a Distinguished Member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

The appointment of Saha as COO is another major milestone for the fast-growing company. In December 2021, DataRobot added industry veterans Dev Ittycheria and Tracey Newell to its Board of Directors where they joined Sigal Zarmi, Mark Hawkins, James I. Cash, Ph.D. and Dr. Amit Sinha who were all appointed to DataRobot’s board in September 2021.

DataRobot announced Nenshad Bardoliwalla as Chief Product Officer in October 2021 and Sirisha Kadamalakalva as Chief Strategy Officer and Steve Jenner as Chief Customer Officer in August 2021. These all followed on the heels of the appointment of Damon Fletcher as Chief Financial Officer in May 2021.

“The vision for the market, speed of innovation, and incredible results for customers are all reasons I joined DataRobot,” added Saha. “I’m incredibly energized to work closely with Dan and the talented DataRobot team, to delight our customers, and to help propel the company and the industry forward.”