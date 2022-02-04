ColorTokens announces strategic hires across EMEA

ColorTokens announced its long-term commitment to scaling across Europe and wider EMEA with a number of strategic hires that are all tasked with supporting the company’s sales efforts at a regional level.

The hires include:

Paul Judd, Regional Sales Manager for the UK & Ireland region

David Mole, Sales Engineer, for the UK & Ireland region

Berry de Jong, Regional Sales Manager for the Benelux region

Soon-to-be-announced, Channel Account Manager for the Central and Northern Europe region

ColorTokens is also scaling its distribution network to build its partner base. With DataSolutions as its distribution partner for the UK and Ireland, ColorTokens has also signed a distribution deal with Cyber Monks to cover the DACH region as the company eyes further growth across EMEA. For the Nordics, SEC Datacom is now handling distribution for ColorTokens across the region.

“For any VAR or MSSP looking for growth, a Zero Trust framework should become an essential part of their security offering. Remote working (at least a hybrid model) is here to stay, which means businesses will be looking to replace outdated network security—the data center-centric approach will no longer be sufficient, said Lee Ealey-Newman, VP Channels EMEA, ColorTokens. “With a Zero Trust approach becoming the next, most effective layer of security, it’s time for the channel to take advantage. We’re excited to be building a team that has the experience to take us to the next stage of growth.”

“Our growth in EMEA over the last 12 months highlights the opportunities there are for ColorTokens and our award-winning Zero Trust technology. To ensure we hit the growth targets we have set, we will be investing heavily in EMEA over the next 12-18 months,” said Dave Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, ColorTokens. “With Zero Trust widely recognized as the gold standard in cyber security, the opportunities for our partners are endless.”