Convergint acquires Dramis Communications Solutions to expand direct service coverage in Canada

Convergint announced the acquisition of Dramis Communications Solutions, a Canadian telecommunications and networking reseller offering security, VOIP, and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions.

This acquisition notably expands the company’s presence and delivery capabilities across every province in Canada.

For over 30 years, Dramis Communications Solutions has become a trusted provider of high-performance wired and wireless networks, telephony, nurse call, audio-visual, and electronic security solutions, servicing Atlantic Canada. Dramis focuses on its colleagues, enabling them with the skills and expertise to deliver cost-effective, expeditious service to their clients across the region.

As a result of the acquisition, Convergint will further enhance its ability to provide truly integrated and automated building technology solutions across Canada, adding proven experience and capabilities across the region.

“Dramis’ operational vision aligns perfectly with Convergint’s, presenting a tremendous opportunity to use our combined capabilities, further expanding our geographic reach, benefiting both colleagues and customers,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. “We are thrilled to leverage Dramis’s capabilities as we deliver vertically-focused solutions and enhance business outcomes for our clients.”

Dramis currently has offices in Moncton, Dartmouth (NS), Fredericton, Saint John (NB), and St. John’s (NFLD), with additional service locations in Bathurst, Cape Breton, and Prince Edward Island—all of which will be integrated with Convergint, strengthening the company’s global foothold and servicing capabilities in the Canadian market.

“Following 33 years of innovation and growth, we are excited to be joining forces with Convergint, a company with an outstanding reputation across the globe,” said Murray Simard, President of Dramis Communications Solutions. “Both companies operate with the same service-centric mindset, ensuring each customer is provided with scalable technology to fit their needs. Our combined expertise and unique market knowledge further strengthens Dramis’ current model to offer market-leading solutions to customers across Canada. Joining forces with Convergint provides the promise of opportunity and growth for our customers and dedicated colleagues.”