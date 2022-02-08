Aryaka appoints three chief officers as part of the company’s growth strategy

Aryaka announced the appointment of three chief officers as part of the company’s 2022 growth strategy, which includes doubling Aryaka’s annual recurring revenue and further accelerating the company’s leadership in managed networking and security.

The executive appointments include promoting Dennis Monner—currently Aryaka’s Managing Director and former CEO of Secucloud—to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer; bringing aboard Renuka Nadkarni to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer; and bringing aboard DeAndra Jean-Louis to assume the role of Chief Customer Officer. All three executives will report directly to CEO Matt Carter.

Dennis will have full responsibility for all commercial aspects of Aryaka’s business including sales, marketing, and sales operations. Renuka will have full end-to-end responsibility for driving the company’s product vision, strategy, engineering, and development. And DeAndra will lead the company’s customer support, customer success and professional services functions.

“Dennis is a consummate sales leader, structured in his approach to increasing sales and is results oriented. He is entrepreneurial by nature and resolute in his determination to drive success for employees and the company. Renuka comes to us from F5 where she was the CTO and product leader for F5’s security portfolio. She brings deep security domain expertise and strategic operations experience for streamlining execution. And DeAndra comes from Palo Alto Networks where she was Vice President of Customer Success. She comes with a significant amount of experience building and transforming global cloud businesses using a customer first approach. She will be tasked with improving our processes, systems, and policies to ensure we are prepared to adapt to the growing needs of our customer base,” said Matt.

“As Aryaka enters its next phase of growth, which includes making significant strides in the network security space, Dennis, Renuka and DeAndra will all be instrumental in the company’s continued transformation.”

“The future of the wide area network (WAN) must include security at the edge,” said Dennis. “While other managed networking and security companies continue to offer piecemeal approaches to edge security, Aryaka is the only company that can offer customers a fully managed and secure WAN on a global scale.”

“As customers are transitioning from the data center to the cloud and to the edge, Aryaka is uniquely positioned to offer edge security thanks to their recent acquisition of Secucloud,” said Renuka. “I look forward to taking the capabilities the company has now and continuing on that innovation to give our global customers truly seamless and secure connectivity.”

“As a strong advocate for the customer, my mandate is to look at every functional area and ensure compliance to serving our customers,” said DeAndra. “I want our customers to always feel heard and appreciated. This means building a customer centric business culture and giving those customers the products and services they want, delivered and consumed on their terms.”

“The next step in Aryaka’s journey is to build upon our founding principles of innovation,” said Matt. “To achieve our next milestone, we will need to be laser focused on building the most technically advanced products and services that exceed customer demands. Today’s announcement will allow us to execute faster, collaborate more readily cross-functionally, prioritize resources, align around a common set of metrics and above all, move forward united as one team with a higher-purpose mission and vision for the company.”