Raynor Dahlquist rejoins Booz Allen Hamilton as SVP

Booz Allen Hamilton announced that strategic cyber operations expert Raynor Dahlquist has rejoined the firm as a senior vice president within the firm’s national security business to help lead Booz Allen’s national cyber strategy.

As a senior cyber executive leading Booz Allen’s Full-Spectrum Cyber Operations business supporting the defense and intelligence communities, Dahlquist oversees teams across the firm’s defense and national security businesses, delivering a full spectrum of cyber solutions to protect against advanced adversaries.

“Raynor’s extensive and multifaceted background in strategic cyber operations and policy will be an asset to our clients as we deliver a full spectrum of cyber solutions to transform U.S. national cyber capabilities,” said Judi Dotson, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s national security business. “We are thrilled to have a driven leader like Raynor return to Booz Allen, as she will be a critical part of our firmwide efforts to expand the nation’s global competitive advantage and take a stand against its adversaries.”

Dahlquist has more than 20 years of experience focused on technical delivery of solutions and programs. She rejoins Booz Allen after leading public sector capture management at the cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

In her previous role at Booz Allen, Dahlquist served as a cyber and technology leader in the firm’s defense and strategic innovation businesses, where she developed and integrated cyber capabilities across markets, led cyber investments, and directed hiring and training of the firm’s cyber talent.

She also previously directed the Booz Allen Cyber Solutions Network capability, which was established to support client-facing delivery of solutions in network infrastructure, development of solutions and tools, and demonstrating capabilities for clients.

“As cyber attacks continue to grow in complexity, reach, and velocity, cybersecurity has become increasingly critical to the resilience of the nation and its allies,” said Dahlquist. “I love that Booz Allen takes an interdisciplinary approach to meeting the field’s ever-changing needs with our collective ingenuity and tradecraft, built on years of full-spectrum cyber mission delivery. I’m excited to again work alongside our amazing teams and partners to help our clients solve mission-critical challenges.”

Earlier in her career, Dahlquist directed teams focused on infrastructure protection, product development, and domestic and international market expansion at VeriSign, Intuit, and Transamerica Financial Services. Dahlquist also serves on the board of associates at Randolph-Macon College and Mobile Hope of Loudoun County, Virginia. She is a founding member of Chief in Washington, DC, a national network dedicated to helping women leaders strengthen their leadership journey.