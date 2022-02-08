Emily Tabak Epstein joins Datto as General Counsel

Datto announced that Emily Tabak Epstein has been appointed Datto’s General Counsel.

Epstein replaces retiring General Counsel, Michael Fass, who has held the role since 2013. Epstein will join Datto’s Executive team, reporting to CEO Tim Weller. She will lead all legal and compliance strategies globally and serve as a strategic advisor for Datto’s executives and board of directors.

Most recently, Epstein served as Deputy General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Coupang, where she led the global legal team through Coupang’s $4.6 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, the second largest listing in 2021. Prior to that, Epstein served as Deputy Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary at Nielsen Holdings plc.

There she was responsible for leading the international corporate legal team and advised on a wide array of corporate priorities including a company-wide strategic review, mergers and acquisitions, securities law transactions, financing tax and treasury initiatives. She also served as the President of the Nielsen Foundation, a private foundation whose mission is to support organizations that give voice and opportunities to historically under-represented groups and communities.

“With Emily’s deep experience in international corporate law, M&A, and securities law for public companies, she will be a strategic advisor to Datto on growth initiatives,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “We welcome Emily to the team and look forward to her impact as we bring Datto’s cybersecurity solutions to MSPs across the globe.”

“As small and medium businesses continue to collect, generate, and store critical data, this data is not only an attractive target for threat actors but also subject to the ever-evolving regulatory and data protection requirements, creating an additional challenge of ensuring ongoing compliance,” said Epstein. “I look forward to working with the Datto leadership team as we empower MSPs worldwide with innovative security solutions to protect their clients’ data, building their cyber resilience while reducing the complexity of IT.”

Epstein graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Epstein regularly speaks on securities law, governance, corporate responsibility and other legal topics. She is an active member in the Society for Corporate Governance, recently serving as the President of the New York Chapter.

She is also a former director of the Center for Urban Community Services (CUCS), an organization designed to provide integrated programs that link housing, health, and social services for New York City’s most vulnerable people.