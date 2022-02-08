Waratek names Douglas Ennis as CEO

Waratek announced that it has appointed Douglas Ennis as Chief Executive Officer.

To meet growing demand for its solutions and better serve its global customer base, the firm has also launched a new US head office in Chicago’s Fulton Market District and moved into a new, expanded worldwide headquarters in South Docklands, Dublin, Ireland.

With over 20 years’ experience ranging from application development, internal IT, consulting and sales, Doug has a proven track record and deep understanding of the cybersecurity and networking landscapes. Prior to joining Waratek as Chief Revenue Officer in May of 2021, Doug has held sales leadership roles in companies focused on data privacy, network security, application performance management and mobile device management.

In his elevated role, Doug will focus on driving deeper penetration of Waratek’s award-winning technology into the expanding cybersecurity verticals and sectors.

“Between Doug’s background in the security industry and his track record for achieving strong business growth and development, he’s the right person to take Waratek to the next level,” said Chris Rouland, Board Director at Waratek. “With application security threats intensifying across many industries, Waratek is positioned for rapid growth over the next few years and Doug’s stewardship will play an important role in making that happen.”

Ennis adds, “Waratek has built a culture of relentless innovation and agility that allows us to help customers meet today’s evolving threat landscape. Today, I am thrilled to lead Waratek into its next phase, as we expand our patented Autonomous Rule Management Runtime platform (ARMR) to provide API security, and move towards becoming the first fully programmable Application Security Platform to defend both your applications and APIs.”

“Everything we do at Waratek is built around our culture and Doug’s infectious energy has inspired the team from day one,” said John Matthew Holt, Founder of Waratek. “His grasp of the underlying capabilities of our patented security innovations within the ARMR Platform and the possibilities of future challenges we can solve for, makes me very excited to see where Doug leads us in the years ahead.”