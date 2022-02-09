Silvio Pappalardo joins QuintessenceLabs as CRO

QuintessenceLabs announced that Silvio Pappalardo has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Pappalardo joins the QuintessenceLabs executive leadership team to spearhead the next stage of growth by leading all sales, marketing, and channel partnership efforts across the organization reporting to the Founder and CEO, Dr. Vikram Sharma.

Pappalardo joins QuintessenceLabs with more than 25 years of experience driving results across multiple industries and cybersecurity companies.

“It is an honor to join QuintessenceLabs in this exciting stage of their growth. We have a huge opportunity to help protect the future and the responsibility to ensure cybersecurity is quantum computing resilient. We have an amazing team that I am looking forward to working with,” said Pappalardo.

Pappalardo’s experience holding senior leadership positions at some of the world’s best and most innovative cybersecurity companies and impeccable track record of executing revenue-driving tactics will assist QuintessenceLabs in bringing its advanced quantum-safe data protection capabilities to market faster.

“Silvio joining our executive team marks a significant milestone for QuintessenceLabs in our mission to further the commercialization of quantum-enhanced cybersecurity solutions and to secure our increasingly digital lives,” said QuintessenceLabs’ Founder and CEO, Dr. Vikram Sharma.

Australian-based QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity recognized for its advanced quantum-safe data protection capabilities. The company has been widely recognized for its cybersecurity innovations around the world, most recently through its selection as a World Economic Forum Global Innovator as well as winning a prestigious 2020 CyberTech100 Award.

“Computing power is only going to increase dramatically and reliance on legacy technologies will greatly increase organizational risk. If we look at the changes in just the past few years, we see that safeguarding data is going to get so much harder. We have to get in front of the challenges to succeed,” said Pappalardo.

Additionally, QuintessenceLabs announced that John Stewart, the founder and President of Talons Ventures, and former SVP and Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco, has joined the leadership team as a strategic advisor.

Stewart works with disruptive start-up companies, venture funds, consults to midsize to large businesses on government relations and cyber, and gives back in philanthropic efforts on education, equality, and anti-poaching. Stewart’s career includes wide-ranging security initiatives from IT design for elementary schools to national security programs.

In this advisory role, Stewart brings a wealth of experience to QuintessenceLabs, and will focus on bringing insights into technological and competitive changes and developments globally, inputting to corporate strategy, as well as recruiting top sales and technical talent, and identifying strategic partnerships.

“It is undeniable that organizations’ critical data is at high, and still increasing, risk from theft, alteration, and destruction. QuintessenceLabs has market-proven, differentiated technology, and go to market on quantum cybersecurity solutions with a high-growth, global expansion strategy,” said Stewart. “Protecting data, helping customers, solving critical problems and growing investor value is what I love to do, and I’m grateful to be working with a world-class team at QuintessenceLabs to do just that.”

QuintessenceLabs continues to expand its team with top-caliber talent, by welcoming Biliana Rajevic as new Strategic Engagement Lead. Biliana joins from Sydney Quantum Academy (SQA) where she led the development and implementation of SQA’s engagement strategy, connecting quantum academics with technology partners, corporations, start-ups, government, and investors.

Biliana comes to QuintessenceLabs with a strong analytical, strategic, and stakeholder management background, having spent the past 25 years working in New York, London, and Sydney across investment banking, institutional investor relations, and leading start-ups.

Leading experts agree that quantum cybersecurity will soon become mainstream and will be one of the critical pillars of a robust cybersecurity strategy for most organizations. QuintessenceLabs is primed to deliver global leadership in supporting customers to achieve a resilient quantum-safe cybersecurity posture in a complex cyber threat environment while transforming society and industry in a positive way for years to come.