Dynatrace enhancements bring AI and automation to modern cloud environments

Dynatrace announced that it has extended the Dynatrace platform’s broad and deep observability and advanced AIOps capabilities to all major serverless architectures.

In addition to existing support for AWS Lambda, this includes Microsoft Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, as well as managed Kubernetes environments, messaging queues, and cloud databases across all major cloud providers. As a result, DevOps, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams can automatically analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize serverless applications to drive innovation at scale.

“To deliver the digital services and compelling experiences our customers demand, we build our applications using best-in-class serverless services from multiple providers,” said Thomas Janik, Technology Services Manager, Monitoring and Event Management, American Family Insurance. “This distributed application model makes it hard to achieve end-to-end, real-time visibility, and even harder to automate operations. By extending its automatic and intelligent observability to all serverless architectures, Dynatrace automatically ensures our applications are optimized, even in these complex, heterogeneous environments.”

“While serverless architectures offer greater scalability and flexibility, they generate massive amounts of data and few answers about how to optimize the infrastructure and applications that run on them,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “By providing full end-to-end observability across multicloud serverless offerings, and enabling teams to automate operations with precise, AI-powered insights, Dynatrace allows organizations to adopt modern approaches that speed innovation while ensuring the best experience for customers.”

These enhancements to Dynatrace will be generally available to customers within the next 90 days.