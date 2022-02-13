U.S. Department of Defense selects DataRobot to power government’s AI initiatives

DataRobot announced its selection as an AI partner under a five-year $249 million-ceiling Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

Through this contract, DataRobot is tasked with transforming AI throughout the DoD ecosystem by providing its AI Cloud platform and services to accelerate the government’s use of emerging AI technologies including Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL), and Neural Networks (NN).

DataRobot will support JAIC’s commitment to strategic and AI solutions by:

Providing a unified AI platform to enable all users across the DoD to quickly and successfully build and deploy mission-enabling AI projects

Detecting, measuring, and standardizing bias prevention as a routine step in the machine learning process, driving more reliable operations and strategic solutions

Operationalizing solutions for Testing and Evaluation (T&E) of AI-enabled systems, automated products, and autonomous systems

Integrating AI T&E tools and services in alignment with JAIC’s architectures, technical standards, and security standards

DataRobot’s end-to-end AI Cloud platform brings together disparate data and users, spanning expert data scientists to IT operators to analysts, through enhanced collaboration and continuous optimization across the entire AI lifecycle. Built as a multi-cloud platform, DataRobot AI Cloud can be deployed in a combination of public clouds, data centers, or at the edge, with governance to protect and secure even the most highly-regulated organizations.

“AI has the power to shape the next generation of U.S. Defense operations, ensuring the safety of our citizens, personnel and allies,” said Jim Watson, VP, Sales, Federal & Public Sector, DataRobot. “We’re proud to support the JAIC’s mission to maximize the full potential of AI, and we share the DoD’s commitment to solving complex and mission-critical problems with better, faster, data-driven solutions that are accessible for all.”