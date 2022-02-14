CoSoSys Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0 strengthens data security for enterprises

CoSoSys released Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, introducing a host of new features, including Advanced Content Detection, allowing organizations to build even more targeted data protection policies, reduce false positives, and tackle the growing complexity of their hybrid work environments.

With Advanced Content Detection Rules, administrators are able to build more powerful policies. In Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, it’s possible to define complex conditions for content scanning. This includes combining multiple criteria (such as PIIs, dictionary words, and regular expressions) using logical operators (AND/OR), and the ability to apply content detection rules only to specific file types (such as text files, Excel files, and more).

Endpoint Protector v5.5.0.0 also introduces a new integration with Okta SSO to streamline and automate the process of managing user accounts, credentials, and privileges on third-party systems.

“The latest version of Endpoint Protector comes with advanced capabilities to help our customers both strengthen and simplify data security,” said Roman Foeckl, CoSoSys CEO and Founder. “With the new features and integrations, we want to empower businesses to stay ahead of security risks and help them stay productive and focused on their work.”

Additional updates available in Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0:

Monitor webmail for Gmail: Gmail Webmail scanning capabilities now include the ability to monitor both the subject field and body text of emails being sent through Gmail webmail.

Report all sensitive information: Starting with Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, administrators can choose to report all sensitive data transfers being blocked by Content-Aware Protection.

New PIIs added to Endpoint Protector’s libraries, allowing organizations to quickly build policies against common PII types. V5.5.0.0 adds additional U.S. bank account numbers, U.S. driving licenses, Spanish ID, Spanish VAT ID.