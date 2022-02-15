5 steps to improved MFA adoption is an unbiased, comprehensive analysis of the present and future of multi-factor authentication, and challenges to widespread adoption.

Supported by tru.ID, the mobile authentication platform, the guide is written and produced by independent cybersecurity experts The Cyber Hut. It focuses on equipping IAM leaders with an adaptable methodology to encourage better uptake of MFA in an organization.

If you’re grappling with the wealth of MFA options and the complexity of human factors in adoption, this independent report is vital reading.

What’s inside:

Why MFA is critical today

Improving end user self-sufficiency

Improving awareness and training

Fine grained friction and user interruption

Improving reset and recovery

Towards a blended experience

Download the whitepaper: 5 steps to improved MFA adoption.

Want stronger security for employees or customers – that doesn’t impact the user experience? Visit tru.ID to learn about SIM-based authentication, the new solution for MFA.