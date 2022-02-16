Axis Security names Joe Mattioli as CRO

Axis Security has named Joe Mattioli as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer.

Mattioli will have world-wide responsibility for scaling revenue growth at Axis to meet increased demand for the company’s Security Service Edge platform. Mattioli will report directly to Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis.

Mattioli joins Axis Security from Crowdstrike where he spent six years, first as VP of Global Corporate Sales, and most recently as VP of Emerging Technology Sales. Previously he spent eight years at Proofpoint, rising to VP of Commercial and Public Sector Sales, Americas.

“We are excited to add a cloud security leader, with a bold vision, to lead our sales organization,” said Knafo. “Joe played a critical role in the success of CrowdStrike and Proofpoint – helping catapult each to market leadership positions. His experience in designing and implementing successful go-to-market processes, and his proven track record, are skills we can’t wait to infuse into our team. In the market, we are seeing increased demand for security service edge (SSE) platforms, and the need for technology partners to help guide them as they look to adopt these new cloud-delivered services. Joe will help design this customer journey, and ensure we introduce as much value as possible to our rapidly expanding customer-base.”

“Two years before I joined CrowdStrike, the growing market demand for a revolution in endpoint security was palpable,” said Mattioli. “Today, we are seeing that same call on the network edge. This is the last frontier in security which has yet to go fully cloud-native to simplify infrastructure and reduce risk. By using 350 cloud edge locations that bridge user access to corporate assets, Axis provides a path to digital transformation that results in an optimal work experience for employees, partners, and B2B customers. By centralizing access into a single pane of glass, security teams gain user-based visibility which integrates, and layers, Internet activity with access to all company-owned assets.

“Traditional networks will become obsolete as the zero trust movement continues to focus the world on users and access, rather than on network perimeters. Axis is designed to facilitate a painless, yet rewarding transition through this infrastructure revolution. When I look at the Axis team, and the current market environment, I can’t help but be thankful that I, once again, have an opportunity to be part of an amazing crew. A crew on a mission to accelerate the world’s transition to a modern workplace, through secure connectivity. Together, we will simplify transformation for our customers.”

Bolstering the Axis leadership team

Axis has made several strategic hires in recent months as the company scales its operations globally. Jason Pishotti joined as the new Chief Customer Officer, and Omar Fakhri joined as the new Vice President of Customer Care. They joined Axis from Forescout where they held similar roles. Chris Hines, who joined Zscaler in 2017 and played a key role in driving the company’s hyper-growth, was recently appointed Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategy at Axis Security.

Securing the modern workplace

To secure the modern workplace, IT needs to make sure that no matter what, the exchange of data is always fast, seamless, and secure. Organizations need the ability to inspect every connection to their applications and track every user’s activity at a whole new level.

Enterprises must support access to any application, from any device, and over any network, until IT can tell exactly who’s accessing applications, from where, and what their digital experience looks like. The promise of Security Service Edge (SSE) is that it will reduce complexity and lower costs by reducing the number of vendors required to deliver secure remote access and to do so more securely.

Last month, Axis launched the Security Service Edge Forum in collaboration with IT leaders from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. who represent a cross section of industries, including beverage, travel, technology, financial services, automotive, manufacturing, hospitality, state, and local government. The SSE Forum brings together CIOs, CISOs, Architects, and IT operators to share strategy, discuss challenges, uncover platform requirements, and discuss best practices related to adopting the SSE framework.