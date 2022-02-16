InterCloud raises €100 million to drive innovation in a fast-growing market

InterCloud announced a €100 million Series D fundraising round, led by Aleph Capital, with participation from existing investors Ventech and Open CNP.

This latest funding brings InterCloud’s total financing to €138 million. InterCloud, which was founded in Paris in 2010, will use the funds to expand its services offering and finance external growth.

Guaranteeing performance, security and control in the cloud

Global Enterprise business agility and performance depend more than ever on reliable access to cloud resources. Connectivity has become critical to data security and sovereignty in an environment experiencing rapid digital transformation, where network teams must balance ever-changing demands across their business units.

InterCloud’s mission is to bring software agility to the connectivity world, with secure, fast, and reliable network access to cloud-hosted data and applications, by choosing and managing the best data channels to guarantee performance and privacy.

The company’s private connectivity solution guarantees optimised, automated and secure end-to-end access to applications and data hosted across the growing spectrum of cloud services. InterCloud achieves this thanks to its advanced network management capabilities, its robust connectivity backbone, and its close partnerships with the world’s biggest Cloud service providers.

As a pioneer in the SDCI market, InterCloud provides its customers with a more agile and secure private network. Furthermore, InterCloud’s customers benefit from all the advantages of the Cloud: they can deploy their operations quickly, anywhere in the world, with all the world’s largest Cloud providers, while enjoying the highest standard of performance and security.

Driving growth in Cloud innovation and accelerating into new markets

InterCloud has long been a trusted partner to major European enterprises to which it has provided global Cloud connectivity services and software-defined interconnections.

This investment announcement will expand the Company’s international sales force, starting in Europe, with around fifty sales staff to be added in 2022 alone.

“There is a significant growth opportunity in SDCI platforms worldwide, and, in Aleph Capital, I am thrilled to have exceptional partners to continue to expand the business. Hybrid Cloud platforms and services are a fast-growing priority for enterprises worldwide, with InterCloud uniquely positioned to expand its market share quickly,” said InterCloud CEO, Jérôme Dilouya.

Hugues Lepic, Founder and CEO, and Maneesh Sharma, Managing Director, Aleph Capital, said: “We are incredibly enthusiastic about our investment in InterCloud. The Company is uniquely positioned as a leader in the SDCI market and is on a very exciting trajectory. We are looking forward to supporting InterCloud’s management team as they continue to build a great company in a very exciting market.”

InterCloud will also use the funds to accelerate R&D to develop its solutions further, strengthen its partnerships, and seize growth opportunities through acquisitions.