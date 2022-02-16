Kevin Collins joins Neustar Security Services as CFO

Neustar Security Services announced the appointment of Kevin Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

He assumes the new post effective February 15. With over 25 years of senior executive experience, including deep expertise as a CFO of private equity backed companies with multiple successful exits, Collins is poised to hit the ground running as Neustar Security Services scales its business and reinforces its strong market position.

Collins joins Neustar Security Services following eight years as CFO of 20-20 Technologies, where he was responsible for the company’s global financial, treasury and legal operations. Previously, he served as CFO of AgaMatrix, HCPro, I-Many, and Commercialware. He joins a Neustar Security Services executive team that has been strengthened by the recent appointment of Colin Doherty as CEO.

“Neustar Security Services recently embarked on a new, independent phase of development, and Kevin will be instrumental in driving our growth while retaining the exceptional value of our platforms for current and future Global 5000 enterprise customers,” said Doherty. “I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team and am looking forward to leveraging his broad financial expertise to drive strategic growth and innovation.”

“Kevin has an enviable track record of forging strong, collaborative relationships to achieve strategic goals and enhance operating efficiencies, and we have been fortunate to witness his experience and capabilities first-hand during his tenure with 20-20 Technologies, another Golden Gate Capital portfolio company,” said Stewart Bloom, non-executive chairman at Neustar Security Services and an operating executive at Golden Gate Capital. “We have full confidence in Kevin’s ability to position Neustar Security Services to continue to deliver industry-leading security solutions.”

“Neustar Security Services is on a phenomenal growth trajectory. Given its strong foundation in place coupled with solid backing from its investors, the company’s opportunities in the security space are unlimited,” added Collins. “I’m excited to once again team up with GGC to help drive both efficiency and opportunity as Neustar Security Services expands its global reach and impact.”

In December 2021, Neustar Security Services completed its separation from Neustar Inc. and began operating as a standalone company following the completed sale of Neustar Inc.’s Marketing, Risk and Communications businesses to TransUnion. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC.